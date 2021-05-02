Argo Group International (ARGO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Argo Group International to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, analysts expect Argo Group International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

