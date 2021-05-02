Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

Several analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -97.95, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

