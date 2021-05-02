Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.6% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $228.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.74.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

