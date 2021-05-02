Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 855 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN opened at $239.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.07. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.