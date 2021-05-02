Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.82. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $139.41 and a 52 week high of $352.89.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

