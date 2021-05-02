Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 318 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after buying an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after buying an additional 263,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,729,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

NYSE COF opened at $149.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $150.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

