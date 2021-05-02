Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 615.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,372 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2,254.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,240 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth about $785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,839,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,600,000 after acquiring an additional 269,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,040,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,261,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,763 shares of company stock worth $15,821,754 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.64.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

