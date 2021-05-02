Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) PT Raised to $196.00 at Morgan Stanley

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.89.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of ABG opened at $198.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $233.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.