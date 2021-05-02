Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 490,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

ASH opened at $86.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.73.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 25.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ashland Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Ashland Global by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

