Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 490,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
ASH opened at $86.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.73.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
