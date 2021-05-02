ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Down 31.4% in April

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,900 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

ASML stock opened at $648.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.85. The company has a market capitalization of $272.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML has a 12 month low of $275.96 and a 12 month high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

