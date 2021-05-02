Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.140–1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$111 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.50 million.

Several research firms have commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,311. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $516.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.