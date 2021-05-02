Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 44,273 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 184.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,273 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,430,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,954,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of STAA opened at $137.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.14 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $139.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 426,340 shares of company stock worth $49,600,858. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.