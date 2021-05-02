Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 31,441 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Select Medical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $67,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $946,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $37.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

