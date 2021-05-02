Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $8.14 Million Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 387.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 61.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 4,430.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB opened at $157.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average of $135.36. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.56.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

