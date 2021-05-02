Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 237,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Bausch Health Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BHC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

