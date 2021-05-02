Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 126,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of SEI Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 33,888.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 721,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 114,297 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEIC opened at $61.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

