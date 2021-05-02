Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 60,612 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,612 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $149.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $79.87 and a twelve month high of $151.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.95 and a 200 day moving average of $126.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

