Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will report $264.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.70 million and the highest is $273.00 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $448.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

ASB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:ASB traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,046. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

