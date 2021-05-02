AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.09. The company issued revenue guidance of to increase by a low-teens percentage, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.79 billion.AstraZeneca also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.375-2.500 EPS.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,298,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,013,382. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

