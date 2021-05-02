Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Short Interest Update

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASDN stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Astro Aerospace has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

About Astro Aerospace

Astro Aerospace Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops self-piloted and autonomous, manned and unmanned, electric vertical take-off and landing aerial vehicles. It intends to provide the market with aerial transportation for humans and cargo. The company was formerly known as CPSM, Inc and changed its name to Astro Aerospace Ltd.

