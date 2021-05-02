Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Short Interest Update

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ASDN stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Astro Aerospace has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.
About Astro Aerospace
