Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atento by 3,584.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 193,944 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATTO traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. 5,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,529. Atento has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $369.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atento will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATTO. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

