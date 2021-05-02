Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.00-10.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +40-50% to $2.47-2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Atkore also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 10.000-10.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of ATKR opened at $78.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

