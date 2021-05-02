Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

AUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after buying an additional 191,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

