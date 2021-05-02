Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $38.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.