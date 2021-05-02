Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

