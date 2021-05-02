Atlas Protocol (ATP) One Day Volume Hits $2.36 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00284878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $647.16 or 0.01131448 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.92 or 0.00718432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,145.74 or 0.99909643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

