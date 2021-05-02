Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $275.00. The stock had previously closed at $228.12, but opened at $235.60. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Atlassian shares last traded at $235.76, with a volume of 18,190 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 159.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 8.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -131.25, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.37.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

