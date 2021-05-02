Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.92 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.90. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $186.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

