Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 416,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.