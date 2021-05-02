Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $227.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $202.00.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.42.

Shares of AVY opened at $214.17 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

