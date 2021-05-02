Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Avient also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.80 EPS.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Avient from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.64.

AVNT opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

