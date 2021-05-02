Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Avient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.

Avient stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 543,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,779. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99. Avient has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.64.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

