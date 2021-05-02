Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,498.25

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,498.25 ($45.70) and traded as low as GBX 3,207.12 ($41.90). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 3,318 ($43.35), with a volume of 43,690 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,306.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,498.25.

About Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

