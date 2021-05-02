Avondale Wealth Management Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 106.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after buying an additional 249,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $208.51 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of -434.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

