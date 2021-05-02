Avondale Wealth Management Purchases 2,000 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.75 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.24 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.51.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

