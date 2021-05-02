Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $61,003,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after buying an additional 1,505,545 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,351,000 after buying an additional 1,463,311 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,720,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,759 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.