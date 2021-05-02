Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Short Interest Update

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $134,263.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $672,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $652,379.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $151.61 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

