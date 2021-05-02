Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million. On average, analysts expect Aziyo Biologics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aziyo Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.