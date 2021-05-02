AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Dawson James downgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AzurRx BioPharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.88.

AZRX opened at $0.91 on Thursday. AzurRx BioPharma has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 100.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

