B. Riley Increases Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Price Target to $16.00

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ CPLP opened at $12.73 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.
