B. Riley Increases Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Price Target to $16.00

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $12.73 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.