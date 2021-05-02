Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to post sales of $4.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.19 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $19.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $19.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $23.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $210.33. 3,908,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,571,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.53. Baidu has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

