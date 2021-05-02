bAlpha Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $649,315.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for approximately $614.84 or 0.01082524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and $649,315.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.80 or 0.00855330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00096219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.79 or 0.08593421 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,073 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

