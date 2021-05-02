Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.81 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,075 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Banco Santander by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 48,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

