Bank of America Downgrades Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $5.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $6.25.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $646.57 million, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.