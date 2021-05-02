Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BKSC opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $110.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.43. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $25.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

In other news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry bought 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,183.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,642 shares in the company, valued at $990,283.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas H. Sass sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,176 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

