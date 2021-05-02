Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Bank7 alerts:

BSVN opened at $17.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $160.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%. Research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bank7 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.