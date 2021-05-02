Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of BWFG opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $213.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $54,718.56. Also, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $109,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $160,886. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

