Barclays Increases Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $270.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target raised by Barclays from $210.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.25.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $229.23 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $135.64 and a 12 month high of $234.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.94 and a 200-day moving average of $176.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equifax’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 7.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 122,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 42.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 21.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 21.8% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

