Barclays Raises Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $500.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $445.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $447.67.

ROP opened at $446.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $333.22 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.30.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

