Barclays Reiterates “GBX 1,700” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDSB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,299 ($16.97) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,368.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,282.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.14 billion and a PE ratio of -6.49. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 13.18 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

